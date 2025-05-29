When Life Gives You Tangerines Controversy Explained: Netflix Investigates IU & Park Bo Gum’s Show Over 'Slave' Treatment Allegations

IU and Park Bo Gum's Netflix show When Life Gives You Tangerines has taken the world by storm, breaking global records. While fans nodded it as one of the best K-dramas in recent years, it has unexpectedly got into trouble for shocking reasons. Days after the release, several cast and crew members have accused the creators of inhumane treatment on set.

When Life Gives You Tangerines controversy explained

An X user recently accused the production team of a K-drama of mishandling and damaging rented props. "Our company staff were present on set to ‘facilitate’ the use of the props (we were really just there to monitor them) because the production team lacked the skills to operate the retro buses or large props we rented or made for them. They damaged everything. They were either ignorant or irresponsible. Naturally, we documented the damage and filed claims later (sic)," the tweet stated.

This post triggered a wave of revelations about conditions on the set of When Life Gives You Tangerines. Several actors who allegedly worked as extras shared distressing accounts of their experiences. One user tweeted, "They forced extras to shave their heads. Despite being a Netflix production, they provided nothing. They didn’t want to spend money on anyone other than the main actors and tried to cut costs everywhere else (sic)."

The user also revealed, "They neglected elderly extras during the freezing winter, leaving people hungry without offering a food truck or craft table. They sent us to a random restaurant and demanded we eat within 30 minutes. They promised costumes but prohibited insulating innerwear, claiming it would ruin the costume fit. In the middle of winter, who would notice background extras? They treated us like slaves (sic)."

Soon after netizens started smacking the creators and Netflix for mistreating staff behind the scenes. While the lead cast has yet to address the controversy, Netflix reportedly released an official statement, assuring a thorough investigation and appropriate action.

"We are working closely with our Korean production partners to improve working conditions and will thoroughly review the facts to prevent similar issues in the future," Netflix stated.