Who Is Lee Seo Yi? Killing Romance Actress' Untimely Death Leaves Fans In Shock

South Korean actress Lee Seo Yi tragically passed away at the age of 43. On July 1 (KST), her manager shared the news of her death on her official social media account, stating that she had left everyone on June 20. The exact cause of her demise has not been made public.

Killing Romance actress Lee Seo Yi dies at 43

The announcement has deeply shocked her fans, friends, and colleagues. Lee Seo-Yi’s manager shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram post. It read, "A radiant, beautiful, kind-hearted sister became a star in the sky on June 20. I share this news with deep sorrow."

The message continued, "I know many of you will be shocked and heartbroken by this sudden news. Please pray for her so she may rest in a peaceful and beautiful place. I am posting this on behalf of her mother and father."

Who was Lee Seo Yi?

Lee Seo-Yi was born on April 18, 1982 and began her acting career in 2013 with the MBC historical drama Hur Jun, The Original Story. Her emotional range and subtle expressions quickly grab attention in the industry.

File photo of Lee Seo Yi

She gained wider recognition in 2014 for her role in Cheongdam-dong Scandal. She later impressed audiences in films like The King, The Royal Tailor, and Killing Romance, showcasing her versatility and talent.