'They Know Everything About Avengers...': When Nitesh Tiwari Spoke About Making Ramayana For Kids, Called It His 'Responsibility'

Director Nitesh Tiwari's cinematic re-telling of Ramayana has wrapped up shooting for its first part and a much-awaited teaser will be revealed on July 3. Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi is Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey is Laxman and KGF star Yash has been roped in to essay the demon king Raavan. The big-scale project, which will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and 2027, has been in the making for half a decade now. Nitesh spent a majority of this time in scripting and working on the VFX of the film.

Ramayana teaser will release on July 3 | Image: X

In an interview with Anupama Chopra, the Dangal director spoke about taking cinematic liberties with the revered Hindu epic, while bringing the timeless tale of Ramayana on the big screen. He also spoke about making the movie for viewers of all age groups, including kids as old as 6 to the elderly. He called it a "daunting task" to appeal to this range of cinema viewers.

"We are very well aware that there are a lot of sensibilities which are involved in something you know, Ramayan, which is very close to our hearts, and we are also aware that you are writing it for somebody who is six years old also and somebody who is sixty years old. So its almost like a very daunting task for you to appeal to this kind of a range. So you know, yes, a lot of things have to be kept in mind (that) okay, these things can be taken care of and (executed). But there are some things which you should not touch because there are a lot of sensibilities which are...you also need to understand where all you can take those little liberties," the director shared.

AI generated images show Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan | Image: X

He further shared that during the writing process, "pandits" guided the team. Nitesh also said that he came up with the idea of making Ramayana for the kids, who know about Hollywood mutli-starrer Avengers, but don't have in-depth knowledge of the Ramayan.