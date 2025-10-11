Who's The Mystery Man In Park Ji-Hyun's Instagram Post? Reborn Rich Actress Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours

You and Everything Else actress Park Ji-Hyun has sparked dating rumours after she shared photos from her recent holiday. It all started when, in the carousel of happy times, eagle-eyed fans spotted a silhouette seemingly of a man in one of her photos. Now, days after the Korean actress has denied the rumours through an official statement released by her agency.

On October 9, the Korean actress posted a series of photos on her personal Instagram, @voyavivirel, showing her enjoying a cheerful time with friends. In one shot, she lay on a sofa in her swimwear, gazing at the camera, while the reflection of a man taking the picture appeared in the window. This quickly sparked dating rumours among netizens. Her agency soon clarified, denying the rumours and explaining that the trainer’s wife was present with them.

She captioned her stunning holiday photos: “A fully packed holiday.”

On October 10, her agency, Namoo Actors, told Xports News that the dating rumours were false. Representing Park, the agency stated, "Park Ji Hyun went on a trip over the Chuseok holiday with acquaintances, including her personal trainer and his spouse. The only man in the group was the personal trainer. Park Ji Hyun herself tagged her acquaintances’ accounts,” clarifying that the man in the photos was her trainer and that she openly tagged everyone in her post. The tags have since been removed.