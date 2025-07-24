Why HYBE Employees Are Behind Bars? Leaked BTS Military Service Details Unearths Insider Trading Scandal Causing Massive Stock Market Loss

BTS members Taehyung, Jimin, Jin, RM, J-hope, Jungkook, and Suga are back from their 18-month mandatory military training. The post-enlistment buzz around the Korean pop boy band has taken a serious turn, and that in the courtroom. The parent company of supergroup, HYBE, has been facing internal scrutiny after three of its old and current employees reportedly received fines and suspended prison sentences for leaking confidential details related to BTS's military enlistment.

File photo of BTS members

Why were HYBE employees sentenced to jail?

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the Seoul Southern District Court on Tuesday sentenced three people for insider trading. The court stated that they had breached the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act.