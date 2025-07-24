Why HYBE Employees Are Behind Bars? Leaked BTS Military Service Details Unearths Insider Trading Scandal Causing Massive Stock Market Loss

Updated 24 July 2025 at 12:11 IST
BTS members Taehyung, Jimin, Jin, RM, J-hope, Jungkook, and Suga are back from their 18-month mandatory military training. The post-enlistment buzz around the Korean pop boy band has taken a serious turn, and that in the courtroom. The parent company of supergroup, HYBE, has been facing internal scrutiny after three of its old and current employees reportedly received fines and suspended prison sentences for leaking confidential details related to BTS's military enlistment.
According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the Seoul Southern District Court on Tuesday sentenced three people for insider trading. The court stated that they had breached the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act.
These HYBE employees had reportedly accessed confidential, non-public information about BTS’s military enlistment schedule. They used this knowledge to sell their HYBE shares just before the company’s stock value dropped. On 14 June 2022, HYBE announced on YouTube that BTS would take a break from group activities due to Jin’s enlistment. The following day, HYBE’s stock price fell by nearly 25%. The court confirmed that several employees had already sold their shares in advance, aware of the news, which also sparked disbandment rumours.
Published 24 July 2025 at 12:11 IST