Hari Hara Veera Mallu Celebrates Sanatana Dharma: Pawan Kalyan Rallies Against Mughal Oppression Of Hindus In This Period Film

Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring Pawan Kalyan released on July 24. The Telugu movie will be released in two parts and sees the Powerstar essay the role of Veera Mallu, a Robinhood-like character, who fights against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, essayed in the movie by Bobby Deol. On the day the period drama hit the big screens, Pawan Kalyan shared a note for his fans, emphasising on how HHVM is a symbol of rebellion of the Hindus against the Mughal rule.

Sharing a poster of the movie, Pawan kalyan wrote, "The Jizya tax, a punitive levy imposed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on Hindus for practicing their faith, stands as a stark symbol of oppression, yet historians have long softened its brutality. #HariHaraVeeraMallu boldly unmasks this injustice, exposing the erasure of Hindu suffering and the looting of India’s wealth, like the Kohinoor’s theft. With unwavering resolve, this saga celebrates Sanatana Dharma and the courage of our unsung heroes who defied tyranny (sic)."

Pawan Kalyan speaks against glorification of Mughals in text books

Hari Hara Veera Mallu explores historical themes. Earlier, Pawan Kalyan had said how India’s history has been misrepresented in school textbooks and its true heroes have been neglected. He also accused the education system of ignoring the suffering endured by Indians under the rule of the Mughals.

Pawan Kalyan in a still from Hari Hara Veera Mallu | Image: X