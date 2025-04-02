Will BTS Make A Comeback In 2025? Agency HYBE Shares Details Of K-Pop Group's Reunion

BTS army has been eagerly waiting for the reunion of Taehyung(V), RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook for the past 3 years as they are in military training. Jungkook and Jimin will be the last to complete their service, with their discharge set for July 11. While two members have already returned and resumed their solo music careers, fans are still waiting for an official announcement about the full OT7 comeback and world tour. However, now, HYBE’s CEO, Lee Jae Sang, stated that even after they reunite, the group’s comeback will take time, and also explained the reasons behind it.

Each BTS member announced their solo and world tour, before starting their mandatory military service. J-Hope is already on tour, and rumours suggest that Jungkook may announce his own after his return.

According to Yonhap, HYBE’s CEO, Lee Jae Sang, spoke about the group’s future at the company’s annual general shareholders’ meeting on March 31, in Seoul. He mentioned that while the agency is collaborating with various songwriters and partners to plan their comeback, all seven members will need time to decide their return on their own terms. “BTS members are scheduled to complete their military service by the end of the first half of this year, and they will need time to prepare and work on their comeback activities afterwards. But the artists themselves also need time for careful consideration and preparation,” he stated.

Lee explained that a normal K-pop comeback after a long break follows several steps: creating new music, releasing an album, and going on tour. However, BTS is not just any group. As a global sensation, their return demands much more planning. “Since BTS has already risen to the level of a global top artist, we are continuously discussing their vision and future plans. It is important to carefully determine and align the direction moving forward.”

