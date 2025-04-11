Krrish 4 Update: Priyanka Chopra Joins Hrithik Roshan As His Lady Love After 13 Long Years | What We Know

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra, the Hindi film actress who has been away from Bollywood for quite some time, will soon be seen in the next part of India's popular superhero film series, Krrish 4 with Hrithik Roshan, as per latest reports. The film will not just star Hrithik Roshan but will also be the actor's directorial debut.

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the actress, who will be seen with Hrithik Roshan in the Krrish series after almost 13 years, will begin filming early next year.

Priyanka Chopra Joins Krrish 4 Team, Filming to Begin Next Year: Report

Former Miss World and popular Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra will be back in the Krrish world with the fourth installment of the movie series. An exclusive report by Pinkvilla says that Aditya Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have locked the ‘Desi Girl’ as the female lead of the Hrithik Roshan-directorial.

Priyanka Chopra, who has been a part of all the Krrish films in the past, will once again come together with Hrithik Roshan, showcasing their amazing chemistry on screen. As per the Pinkvilla report, Priyanka Chopra was more than happy to reunite with the Krrish team and was extremely excited to be directed by Hrithik Roshan.

Priyanka and Hrithik last came together for Krrish 3, 12 years ago in 2013. The filming for the fourth film is expected to begin in early 2026 and the entire casting for the film is underway. Fans are very thrilled with this development and are eagerly waiting for Krrish 4 to hit the theatres.

Hrithik Roshan Met Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Amid Krrish 4 News