Kumar Sanu’s Ex-Wife Rita Bhattacharya Accuses the Singer of Torturing Her During Pregnancy In Explosive Interview

There seems to be no end to troubles for singer Kumar Sanu. After Kunickaa Sadanand revealed her secret affair with the married singer on Bigg Boss 19, his first wife, Rita Bhattacharya, has now made sensational claims against the singer.

In an interview with Film Window, she said, “He took me to court during my pregnancy. He even had an affair during that time, which came out today. And, he dragged me to court? I was very young at that time, and I felt like my whole world had been crushed, and my family was shocked. He did such a huge party a year ago, saying I was the reason behind his success.”

She further revealed that she was not allowed to wear makeup or even step out of her house while she was pregnant with their son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, even to meet her family. Visibly breaking down, she added, “Ghar se jab bahar jaate toh kitchen ke shelves lock kar dete. Mujhe chawal khane ke liye bhabhi ke ghar jaana pada. I bought a handful of rice and then cooked khichdi at my sister-in-law's home, and then we used to have food.”

According to Rita, the abuse did not end there. She claimed that she was given only Rs. 10 a day, and even shopkeepers were ordered not to sell baby food to her, and she was not fed adequately, leading to her falling sick constantly during the pregnancy.

Earlier this month, Jaan Kumar Sanu also took to social media to take a dig at Kunickaa Sadanand and her son indirectly and made it clear that he did not share the best equation with her father.