Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot: Smriti Irani's First Look, Release Date To Plot, All You Need To Know About The Show

Ekta Kapoor is bringing back one of Indian television’s most iconic shows, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. This legendary family drama from the golden era is making a comeback nearly 16 years after the original season ended, with several cast members reprising their roles. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay will return as the beloved Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani. As excitement continues to grow, the first look of Irani as Tulsi has already been out. Here's everything we know about the reboot so far.
Earlier, many reports suggested that the poster shoot for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 had been completed, and the promo shoot was scheduled for the first week of June. Initial reports also suggested the show would premiere on July 3, the same date it originally aired in 2000, at the same time slot. However, later reports revealed that a delay had happened due to ongoing set modifications.
Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the official premiere date of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has not yet been announced.
Smriti Irani is making a comeback as the beloved Tulsi Virani after 16 years. Amar Upadhyay will also return as Mihir Virani, bringing back one of television’s most iconic couples. Hiten Tejwani (Karan Virani), Gauri Pradhan (Nandini Virani), Sumeet Sachdev (Gautam Virani), Shakti Anand (Hemant Virani), and Kamalika Guha Thakurta (Gayatri Virani) are also said to be reprising their roles. Sandeep Baswana, Shilpa Agnihotri, and Rakshanda Khan are reportedly joining the reboot as well.
We’ve got our hands on the first photo of Irani as Tulsi Virani. She wears a maroon saree, paired with traditional jewellery, a mangalsutra, a large red bindi, and sindoor. The look brings back the classic charm of the show. The caption reads, "The first glimpse shows her in a maroon saree and traditional jewellery, recapturing the show's charm. Irani stated the series is 'a shared memory, a story of families, faith, and the fabric that binds us across generations.'"
Ektaa Kapoor’s longest-running show started in 2000 and ended on 6 November 2008 after eight years. The story follows an ideal daughter-in-law, the daughter of a pandit, who marries Mihir, the grandson of business tycoon Govardhan Virani.
