Big Breaking! Smriti Irani Returns As Tulsi Virani, First Look From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot Out

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot: After months of speculation, the cat is finally out of the bag. Smriti Irani, who entertained the audience with her impeccable performance in the hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is all set to make her small-screen return after 16 years. Reports were rife that she would make a return as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot, and well, the reports are true, as we have got the hands on the first look of Irani as her popular character Tulsi.

Smriti Irani makes a comeback as Tulsi Virani

We have got our hands on the first photo of Irani as Tulsi Virani. In the image, she can be seen in a saree, accessorised with a mangalsutra and statement jewellery. She is sporting a big red bindi and sindoor. "The first glimpse shows her in a maroon saree and traditional jewellery, recapturing the show's charm. Irani stated the series is “a shared memory, a story of families, faith, and the fabric that binds us across generations," reads the caption.

A few days ago, Smriti shared a throwback photo posing with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-stars Sudha Shivpuri and Apara Mehta, and penned a long heartfelt caption. “25 years ago, a story entered Indian homes and quietly became part of countless lives. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wasn’t just a show—it was emotion, memory, ritual. A time when families paused everything to sit together… cry, laugh, hope. To every viewer who made Tulsi a part of their own family—thank you. This journey wasn’t mine alone. It was ours. And it always will be,” reads the caption.

All about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi