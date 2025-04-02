L2 Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran's 10-Year-Old Daughter Alankrita's Remuneration For Singing Empuraane Track Revealed

Updated April 2nd 2025, 22:03 IST
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer L2 Empuraan hit the theatres on March 27. The action thriller became a blockbuster since its release. Meanwhile, the song Empuraane from the film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has also taken the internet by storm. Recently, Music director Deepak Dev shared the fun story behind the track, which features 10-year-old Alankrita Menon Sukumaran.
Music director Deepak Dev recently spoke to the YouTube channel Originals. In an interview with Veena Mukundan, he shared a heartwarming moment about Prithviraj’s daughter Alankrita’s request for payment after completing her recording.
"After Alankrita finished singing, she asked, 'How much will you pay me?' and I said, 'I never paid your dad,'" Dev recalled. But she insisted, 'No, no, no, I will need money.' So he told her, 'I'll give it after everything is done.'
Dev further revealed that he had prepared gifts for Alankrita. "We asked about the things she liked. She enjoyed reading, and Prithviraj mentioned that she was a big Harry Potter fan. So I got her some Harry Potter toys and flowers. She was starry-eyed when she received them. I have daughters at home too, so I knew exactly what to get her."
The recording was done remotely via Zoom, with Alankrita and her mother, Supriya, in Mumbai. Dev said in the interview that he was on one window, while Prithviraj, Alankrita, and Supriya joined from another in Mumbai. He then revealed that he “just had to guide her through the emotions of her verse, and she delivered it perfectly."
Dev shared a light-hearted anecdote about how Prithviraj introduced him to Alankrita. “I first needed to make her feel comfortable, so I asked, 'Ali, how are you? Where do you study?' and similar questions. Then Prithviraj jumped in and said, 'Ali, this is Deepak Dev, the music director. He is my enemy—be very careful of him. Don't let him get to you; he is very dangerous.' But she handled it very well.”
