L2 Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran's 10-Year-Old Daughter Alankrita's Remuneration For Singing Empuraane Track Revealed

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer L2 Empuraan hit the theatres on March 27. The action thriller became a blockbuster since its release. Meanwhile, the song Empuraane from the film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has also taken the internet by storm. Recently, Music director Deepak Dev shared the fun story behind the track, which features 10-year-old Alankrita Menon Sukumaran.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's 10-year-old daughter asked for pay after recording for music

Music director Deepak Dev recently spoke to the YouTube channel Originals. In an interview with Veena Mukundan, he shared a heartwarming moment about Prithviraj’s daughter Alankrita’s request for payment after completing her recording.

"After Alankrita finished singing, she asked, 'How much will you pay me?' and I said, 'I never paid your dad,'" Dev recalled. But she insisted, 'No, no, no, I will need money.' So he told her, 'I'll give it after everything is done.'

Dev further revealed that he had prepared gifts for Alankrita. "We asked about the things she liked. She enjoyed reading, and Prithviraj mentioned that she was a big Harry Potter fan. So I got her some Harry Potter toys and flowers. She was starry-eyed when she received them. I have daughters at home too, so I knew exactly what to get her."

Empuraane song was recorded on a Zoom call?

The recording was done remotely via Zoom, with Alankrita and her mother, Supriya, in Mumbai. Dev said in the interview that he was on one window, while Prithviraj, Alankrita, and Supriya joined from another in Mumbai. He then revealed that he “just had to guide her through the emotions of her verse, and she delivered it perfectly."