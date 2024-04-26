Advertisement

Lok Sabha 2024 Elections entered the second phase from today, April 26. The voting is currently underway in 88 constituencies across 13 states and union territories, including Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar and Maharastra. Several celebs such as Neha Sharma, Tovino Thomas, Rakshit Shetty and KGF fame Yash were snapped arriving at their respective polling booths to cast their vote.

Celebs across Indian film industries cast their vote

Tovino Thomas was snapped on Friday at a polling booth in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur. The actor is the state brand ambassador for the Election Commission's SWEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) program. Check out the post below:

#WATCH | Kerala: Film actor and producer Tovino Thomas casts his vote in the Lok Sabha polls, at a polling booth in Iringalakuda, Thrissur.



He is also the state brand ambassador for the Election Commission's SWEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) program… pic.twitter.com/W8RIeQuLEz — ANI (@ANI)

Several Kannada celebs such as Yash, Rakhit Shetty, Prakash Raj, Vinay Rajkumar, Amulya, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, and Kiccha Sudeep were snapped in Beluguru, reaching their respective polling booth to cast their vote.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Actor Yash cast his vote at a polling booth in Hoskerehalli, Bengaluru.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/nc6qH6z7Na — ANI (@ANI)

After casting the vote, Kiccha Sudeep interacted with the media and said that voting is a hope, not an assurance. "The problems are rising in our country. Now, the request should not be for people to come out to vote but for the political leaders for whom we are voting," the actor said.

#LokSabhaElections2024 | "It is a big day. Voting is a hope, not an assurance. The problems are rising in our country. Now, the request should not be for people to come out to vote but for the political leaders for whom we are voting,"says Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep after he… pic.twitter.com/iBsiQN6Inf — ANI (@ANI)

This is a very important day: Neha Sharma encourages people to cast vote

Neha Sharma, who is the daughter of Congress leader Ajit Sharma, posed with her family outside a polling booth in Bihar's Bhagalpur showing off the inked finger. While interacting with the media, Neha said that it was a "very important day" and asked people to cast a vote. For the past few days, the actress was busy campaigning and hosting roadshows with her father across Bihar. The actress' father is contesting from Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Neha Sharma says, "This is a very important day...I request people that this is a very important right that we have. As an aware citizen, step out and vote because your vote is precious..."#LokSabhaElections2024 https://t.co/Hmw0HI7wzt pic.twitter.com/72wd0eMfx0 — ANI (@ANI)

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos from her roadshow campaign and thanked the people for all the love. In the images, she can be seen waving at the people gathered on the road. She is dressed in a white saree with her hair tied in a neat bun.

Advertisement

The polls will continue till tomorrow in Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, among others. The third phase of the elections will be held on May 7.