Lyricist Prasoon Joshi Appointed Chairman of Prasar Bharati

Noted lyricist-writer Prasoon Joshi has been appointed the Chairman of Prasar Bharati, India's public service broadcaster, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Saturday.

Joshi, who is a well-known lyricist, writer and communication expert, will now lead the Prasar Bharati Board. He is known for his work across films, advertising and public messaging, and has been part of many popular campaigns and songs.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulated Joshi and spoke about his new role.

In a press release shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, praising his creative journey and connection with Indian culture, Vaishnaw said, "My heartfelt congratulations to Shri Prasoon Joshi ji on his appointment as Chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board. Prasoon ji is a rare creative spirit celebrated across the world in advertising, literature, art and cinema, yet his heart beats unmistakably for India."

"His words carry the fragrance of our soil, and his vision reflects the timeless essence of our culture. Under his stewardship, Prasar Bharati will discover renewed energy, deeper purpose, and a fresh creative voice. My very best wishes to him for a memorable and meaningful tenure ahead," he added.

Joshi has served as the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) since 2017. During his time there, he worked closely with people from the film industry and handled certification work. Before that, he held senior roles in advertising, including CEO of McCann World Group India and Chairman of McCann World Group Asia Pacific. He is also a trustee of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

Prasar Bharati is India's public broadcaster and works under the Prasar Bharati Act of 1990. It started functioning in 1997 and runs two major services: All India Radio and Doordarshan. These platforms reach people across the country in many languages and provide news, education and entertainment content.

Prasar Bharati has also launched the Waves OTT platform for strengthening free-to-air OTT services in the spirit of public broadcasting. (ANI)