Maa Vande: Malayalam Actor Unni Mukundan Takes On Iconic Role Of PM Narendra Modi In Upcoming Pan-India Biopic, First Poster Out

India is celebrating Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday today. To mark the occasion more special, the movie production company Silver Cast Creations has announced a landmark project titled Maa Vande, a biopic portraying the life of PM Modi. Marco Star Unni Mukundan will play the lead role, and Veer Reddy M. will produce the film.

Unni Mukundan to portray PM Modi in upcoming biopic Maa Vande

A biopic on the inspiring journey of Shri Narendra Modi is officially in the works, as a surprise announcement made by production house Silver Cast Creations earlier today. Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, who recently created buzz nationwide with Marco, has been roped in to portray the character of Narendra Modi.

The film is based on the true events of PM Narendra Modi's life from his childhood to his emergence as the nation's respected leader. It will also highlight his extraordinary journey and the close bond he shared with his mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi, who remained a constant source of inspiration throughout his life.

As per the variety, director Kranthi Kumar CH is making the film on a grand scale, using advanced VFX and international production standards. The team of Maa Vande features some of the most acclaimed talents in Indian cinema.