Mahabharat: Aamir Khan Or SS Rajamouli, Netizens Debate Who Is Best Suited To Adapt Hindu Epic?

Indian epic mythological saga Mahabharat is a long-standing dream for many filmmakers to turn the historic story into a cinematic masterpiece. Aamir Khan and SS Rajamouli are among the two who often shared their vision on creating cinematic adaptation of this hindu epic film. Now, stepping ahead Mr Perfectionist has officially confirmed his plans to bring Mahabharat to life as a fully-fledged film franchise.

What Aamir Khan said about making Mahabharata?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir Khan confirmed that he is onboard to adapt Mahabharata for the big screen, with work starting this year. “It is one of my biggest ambitions,” he stated, explaining that the writing process would take several years.

Although he remained tight-lipped about his involvement as an actor in the project, Aamir said that his primary focus is on producing the epic.

The scale of the project, according to Aamir, might necessitate multiple directors. He discussed adopting a strategy similar to The Lord of the Rings, where simultaneous shooting across different units helped streamline production. “It’s too early to say, but we might need multiple directors. If we have to plan it in a certain timeline… because if you do one after another, it will take very long. Like they did in The Lord of the Rings. So something like that — in that case, you will need more than one director,” he explained.

In 2018, Aamir Khan first-time talked about his aim to make Mahabharata’s movie, with reports hinting at a budget exceeding ₹1,000 crore.

Later in the year 2022, during the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha, he revealed his hesitations. “When you are making a film on Mahabharata, you are not just making a film. You are performing a yagya. It is not just a film, it is much more. And, that is why I am not ready for it yet. I am scared of bringing it out. Mahabharata will never let you down, but you may let down Mahabharata,” he told Galatta Plus.

What SS Rajamouli said about making Mahabharata?

Everyone knows that Mahabharat is Rajamouli's dream project. He has openly expressed his wish to create a ten-part Mahabharata film franchise, visioning it as his last masterpiece in film industry. Following the success of RRR in 2023, SS Rajamouli shared his thoughts: “If I get to the point of making Mahabharata, it would take me a year just to read the versions of Mahabharata that are available in the country. At present, I can only assume that it would be a 10-part film,” he said during a conversation with his brother-in-law, Dr AV Guruva Reddy.

What netizens said after Aamir Khan announces epic Mahabharata franchise?

Well, with the latest developments on the clash, SS Rajamouli fans doesn’t seem happy with Aamir Khan with saying that he has “materialised their favorite director’s dream and it doesn't involve Rajamouli himself.”

Many feel that given his excel track record with epic movies like Baahubali and RRR, Rajamouli is the most capable of capturing the scale, depth, and cultural sensitivity required for adapting India’s greatest mythological tale.