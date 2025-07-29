Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 5 (Early Estimates): After Becoming Highest-Grossing Animated Film, Mythological Drama Remains Unstoppable On Tuesday

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection: Hombale Films' animated epic mythological action drama is performing well at the box office in India. The movie opened at ₹1.75 crore and since then has witnessed a spike in the collection. On Monday, the earnings dipped, but it didn't stop the film from breaking the record. It has become the highest-grossing animated film within three days of its release. The film has overtaken the 2005's Hanuman. The film's Hindi version plays a key role in the success of the movie at the box office by contributing ₹15.4 crore out of the total ₹21.85 crore. As the film has entered its fifth day of release, the film is likely to perform well.

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 5 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹2.96 crore at the box office since Tuesday morning. Adding the fifth day collection, the total stands at ₹24.81 crore at the box office in India. Mahavatar Narsimha had an overall 45.15 per cent Telugu occupancy on Tuesday, with 37.88 per cent in the morning and 52.41 per cent in the afternoon.

In Hindi, the film had an overall 30.03 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with 21.26 per cent in the morning and 38.80 per cent in the afternoon.

ISKCON books the cinema hall to screen Mahavatar Narsimha for devotees

Focused on Lord Narasimha, the half-man and half-lion avatar of Lord Vishnu, ISKCON Siliguri has booked an entire movie theatre to screen the film for devotees. "We have booked the whole movie theatre here for the devotees. Tomorrow as well, our devotees will come to watch this movie. A lot of devotees have come here to attend the screening. It will send a great message to the people...This movie promotes Indian culture and helps people to understand our philosophy easily," ISKCON Silliguri spokesperson Nam Krishna Das told ANI.

The film has also grabbed the attention of Prabhas. He took to his Instagram Stories to praise the film and wrote, "Huge congratulations to @hombalefilms for bringing the powerful vision of #MahavatarNarsimha to life. Had the chance to watch the film and absolutely loved the action block animation and storytelling. My best wishes to Director Ashwin Kumar and the entire team for this incredible achievement."

