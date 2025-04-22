Mahesh Babu's Family Trolled After Namrata Shirodkar Drops Holiday Pics Amid ED Summon: Fraud Karke Vacation...

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu got summoned from Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 22 in connection to the high-profile money laundering case involving two Hyderabad-based real estate companies, Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group, as per PTI. Amid this, his wife, actor Namrata Shirodkar has shared joyful vacation photos on social media with their children, which is now getting trolled due to the recent case.

Namrata Shirodkar shares family vacation snaps, netizens troll after Mahesh Babu’s ED summon

Namrata has been actively sharing moments from her US trip on social media over the past few days. The former model and actor, who is also Mahesh Babu's wife, is spending quality time with her children, Sitara and Gautam.

On Instagram, she posted pictures of her day out with her kids and close friends. “Making Memories... Family and friends,” Namrata captioned the photos.

The pictures suggest a sporty outing at Topgolf, a venue popular for its golf-based driving range games. While many fans admired the photos, some netizens used the opportunity to troll the family of the SSMB29 star. In the comments, one user wrote, “fraud karke vacation par gye,” while another added, “do they know about the fraud?”

Meanwhile, Namrata’s sister Shilpa commented on the post, dropping several heart emojis.

Why ED issued summon to Mahesh Babu

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Mahesh Babu for questioning on April 28, regarding an alleged money-laundering case involving two Hyderabad-based real estate firms accused of defrauding homebuyers.