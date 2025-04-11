Malaika Arora ‘Shines’ Bright As Her Stylish Ramp Walk Breaks the Internet

Updated April 11th 2025, 14:08 IST
Mumbai: Dancer and actress Malaika Arora, who is known for her fitness and beauty, recently walked the ramp at a fashion show and her stylish ramp walk took the internet by storm; from her ‘glowing’ outfit to her fashionable walk, her fans can't stop talking about it all.
Malaika Arora shared a video of her walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week, for fashion designer Namrata Joshipura. Flaunting her well-toned body in a figure-hugging all black outfit, Malaika Arora looked stunning in Joshipura's athleisure collection.
The actress and dancer could be been wearing a sequin jumpsuit with a zig-zag self design with a deep rounded neckline. The actress paired her shiny jumpsuit with a matching jacket, which she casually placed on her shoulders and black shiny pumps, that immediately elevated her look.
The caption of Malaika's Instagram post read, “Lit up the runway in style and swagger!Loved walking for RElan presents Athleisure Redefined by Namrata Joshipura at LFW — where fashion meets comfort in the boldest way. What a night!”
The Chhaiya Chhaiya star's look was stunning but what caught everyone's attention was her stylish ramp walk, that broke the internet. As soon as the actress shared the video of her walking the ramp in swag, her post's comment section was flooded with comments, praising her walk and attitude.
A user by the name of ‘aarti_sharma_0000001’ said, “Beauty in black”, another by the name of ‘sbpatelomnamhshivay’ said, “Most hottest girl in the universe in my eyes dear”; a third user ‘bishaltheexplorer’ said, “Beauty with brains, elegance with attitude, and a smile that can steal hearts” and choreographer-director Remo D'Souza also commented fire emojis along with a red heart emoji.
Published April 11th 2025, 11:55 IST