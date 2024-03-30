×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 2: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Continues Its Dream Run

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life opened to a great start at the box office with a collection of ₹7.60 crore in India.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life | Image:Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran's gripping survival thriller made a big splash at the box office on its first day. The Malayalam film, which premiered in theaters on March 28, 2024, sparked profound discussions about the long-standing struggles and isolation that Arab immigrants have faced. There is a high expectation that this momentum will continue, resulting in continued success at the box office over the long weekend.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's film keeps the cash registers ringing  

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life opened to a great start at the box office with a collection of ₹7.60 crores in India, as per Sacnilk. On its second day, the film's collection dropped to ₹6.50 crore, showing a downfall of 14.08 percent. Now, the total collection of the film stands at ₹14.10 crore. Meanwhile, Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life had an overall 75.09 percent Malayalam occupancy on Friday.

 

Aadujeevitham poster | Image: X

 

The Malayalam version grossed ₹11.82 crore, Kannada ₹0.09 crore, Tamil ₹1.2 crore, Telugu ₹0.9 crore, and Hindi ₹0.09 crore. Disney+ Hotstar has also secured the digital streaming rights to Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham. Although the release date has yet to be announced, according to reports, the film will be available for digital streaming 45 days after its theatrical release.

Advertisement

 

Aadujeevitham poster | Image: X

 

The Goat Life has been in the work since 2009, says Prithviraj Sukumaran

It was never about funds, said Prithviraj as Blessy has also pulled double duty as a producer. The actor stated, "Even in 2009, Blessy's vision for the film was grand. Back then, it was impossible to do the filming in Malayalam, and be hoping to find some sense in the business model. It took us 10 years to finally get to a point where we could think of doing this and maybe think of making the money back."

Advertisement

"The revenue streams have opened up and the industry has changed. Finances were never in question because Blessy is producing it himself and I know, in all honesty, that he has put his life savings into it," the Malayalam star told PTI.

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Zee Trims 50% Workforce At Tech Centre in Bengaluru

Zee Layoff

a few seconds ago
Job cuts

Zee Entertainment job cut

a minute ago
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today

Bharat Ratna 2024 Today

7 minutes ago
The Goat Life

Aadujeevitham Goat Scene

8 minutes ago
Jerome Powell

Latest US inflation data

9 minutes ago
Convicted Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Dies of Heart Attack

Mukhtar Ansari Death

9 minutes ago
मुख्‍तार अंसारी की अनसुनी कहानी

Ansari’s Last Rites

11 minutes ago
Former MP Pappu Yadav

Pappu Yadav's New Move

12 minutes ago
TCS

TCS hiring opens

13 minutes ago
Data Centres

Microsoft, OpenAI

13 minutes ago
Best Vegetarian Sources Of Protein

Veg Sources Of Protein

14 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Camron Green

Virat Kohli and Green

17 minutes ago
Doctor’s Day 2024

Doctor’s Day 2024

21 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BRS Candidate for Warangal Seat Opts Out of Contest, Set to Join Cong

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

21 minutes ago
Huawei Luxeed S7

Huawei on Luxeed S7

24 minutes ago
A still from Woh Bhi Din The

Woh Bhi Din The Releases

25 minutes ago
Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained By Police

India News LIVE

27 minutes ago
Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot Summoned by ED in Liquor Scam Today | LIVE

Kailash Gahlot Summoned

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UN Responds To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 5 Movies Ram Charan Turned Down That Proved To Be A Game Changer

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. Sanjay Nirupam Exposes Communication Gap in Congress | EXCLUSIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Indian-Origin Delivery Boy Faces Racist in Canada, Video Sparks Debate

    World14 hours ago

  5. 'Is it affecting Hardik? It's possible': Smith on hate towards Pandya

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo