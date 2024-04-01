Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran's gripping survival thriller made a big splash at the box office during its four-day run in theatres. The Malayalam film, which released in theaters on March 28 sparked profound discussions about the long-standing struggles and isolation that Arab immigrants have faced. There is high expectation that this momentum will continue, resulting in continued success at the box office over the first week.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's film runs successfully in theatres

Prithiviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life opened to a great start at the box office with a collection of ₹7.60 crore in India, as per Sacnilk. On its second day, the film's collection dropped to ₹6.25 crore, showing a downfall of nearly 15 percent. However, the film picked up pace over the weekend and on the fourth day the film collected ₹8.50 crore. On the other hand, Aadujeevitham became the fastest ₹50 crore grosser of Mollywood.

Aadujeevitham poster | Image: X

This year has been particularly fruitful for Malayalam cinema. Its last release, Manjummel Boys, grossed ₹212 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. With Aadujeevitham's collections on the rise, it's not surprising that the Prithviraj film will break many records.

The Goat Life's OTT version to have a longer runtime?

In a recent interview, director Blessy, who returned to filmmaking with Aadujeevitham after an 11-year hiatus, spoke at length about the film's production. Surprisingly, the director revealed that the Prithviraj starrer was originally a much longer film with a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes. However, to fit The Goat Life into the standard length of a feature film, the filmmaker had to cut more than thirty minutes of footage.

Aadujeevitham still | Image: X

However, director Blessy has confirmed that the uncut version of the film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran will be released soon. According to the latest rumours, the highly anticipated Aadujeevitham OTT version will have a longer runtime. The makers are reportedly planning to release the uncut version of the film on Disney+ Hotstar shortly after it concludes its theatrical run.