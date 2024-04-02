Aadujeevitham's Viral BTS Video Sheds Light On Actor Gokul's Performance As Hakkeem

Advertisement

A behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Aadujeevitham is going viral on the internet. In the video, the cast and crew of the film can be seen lauding Gokul's performance. He played the role of Hakkeem in the film. While audiences may have been curious about Hakkeem's absence from the film's trailers and posters, it appears that director Blessy purposefully kept Gokul's portrayal a secret until the film's release.

BTS video from the sets of Aadujeevitham goes viral

The BTS footage featured the entire crew, including lead actor Prithviraj and director Blessy, applauding and appreciating Gokul's dedication to his character. In the accompanying note, Gokul expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and joy he felt while embodying Hakkeem. Gokul's portrayal of Hakkeem in Aadujeevitham has received acclaim from both audiences and critics alike, with his performance adding depth and authenticity to the film's narrative. Despite Hakkeem's absence from the promotional materials, Gokul's performance stood out as a hidden gem, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Meanwhile, Gokul conveyed his pride on working in Aadujeevitham and wrote, "I’m speechless about what I felt in that moment when the video was taken, and I believe it’s akin to the feeling when audiences embraced Hakkeem. It marked the end for Hakkeem, and for the first time, I felt genuine joy and pride in being pranked! 🤪 The standing ovations and support from everyone will remain cherished forever. Proud to be a part of #thegoatlife. ❤️And You, Audience! Love You! For Embracing #aadujeevitham and Hakkeem."

Aaadujeevitham to dethrone Manjummel Boys?

As Aadujeevitham sets its sights on dethroning Manjummel Boys and claiming the title of the highest-grossing Malayalam film, the journey ahead remains challenging due to several other releases. With its gripping storyline, Aadujeevitham appears poised to achieve this monumental feat. However, the film is facing a stiff competiton from the Telugu film Tillu Square. The movie emerged as a sleeper hit over the weekend and in just three days the film earned over ₹30 crore in India.