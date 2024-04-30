Advertisement

Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil is running successfully in theatres. The Jithu Madhavan directorial has earned the title of Vishu winner and has also joined the 100-crore club in just two weeks of its release. Despite such great reviews, the film's plot has been receiving criticism from a section of people. In a recent interview, the director of the film shed light on the issue and provided an explanation.

Jithu Mahadevan reveals why he did not show Ranga's past in Aavesham

Aavesham's storyline revolves around the lives of three college students who align themselves with Fahadh aka Ranga to confront their seniors. Despite the film's massive success, a certain section of moviegoers said that the film lacks depth. The audience members have found themselves yearning for a deeper exploration of the main lead's background as it still remains unexplained.

As per OnManorama, Jithu Madhavan addressed the criticism surrounding the film and shed light on his choice to omit Ranga's backstory from the movie. According to Madhavan, delving into Ranga's past would have resulted in cliches. "There are only a few archetypal paths that lead one to become a thug," he went on to say, "and I opted against incorporating that element into the film to avoid cliché."

What is Ranga's real name?

Is Ranga the real name of Fahadh Faasil's character in Aavesham? Well, it's not. The director of the film took to his social media handle to post a picture of Ranga's driving license, reveaing his real name to the public. He captioned the post, “Hey son, do you have a license? Otherwise, my license is with Amban, did you buy it...”

Ranga's real name revealed | Image; Jithu Madhavan/Instagram

For the unversed, Ranga's real name is Ranjith Gangadharan and he is 46 years old. Meanwhile, Aavesham marks Jithu's second directorial venture after Romancham.