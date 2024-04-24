Advertisement

Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil has already been named the 2024 Vishu winner. The action comedy film, which has undoubtedly outperformed the other Vishu releases of the year, achieved blockbuster status due to its excellent reviews and ability to draw large crowds to theatres. According to recent reports, Aavesham joined the ₹100-crore club in Malayalam cinema less than two weeks after its theatrical release.

Aavesham enters ₹100 crore club

Aavesham's ability to appeal to audiences of all ages has resulted in a massive global box office success of the film. This is the seventh Malayalam film to have crossed the ₹100 crore mark. The first Malayalam film to cross ₹100 crore club was the 2016 film Pulimurugan, followed by the 2019 film Lucifer, the 2023 film 2018, and the 2024 films Premalu, Majummel Boys, The Goat Life and now Aavesham.

Furthermore, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has become the fourth film in Mollywood to surpass the ₹100 crore mark in 2024. After 11 days of release, the Jithu Madhavan-directed film grossed ₹92.02 crore in revenue. On Day 12, the action-comedy's second Monday in theatres grossed more than ₹3 crore in Kerala alone. The film is showing no sign of slowing down at the box office. Aavesham's Kerala collection has surpassed ₹40 crore in 12 days.

What do we know about Aavesham?

Aavesham revolves around an honest IPS officer who is suspended due to his angry nature. He starts an organisation to help the public. In his attempt, he decides to help a couple that was trapped by the police and a fake godman. The film opened to great response not just in India but also globally with the Middle East witnessing its best single-day collections from Malayalam cinema.

The film written and directed by Jithu Madhavan is produced by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed. The music for the film is composed by Sushin Shyam. Apart from Fahadh Faasil, the film also stars actors Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, and Midhutty among others.