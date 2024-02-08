Advertisement

Abraham Ozler, starring actor Jayaram and helmed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, opened in theaters on January 11, 2024. The film had a decent start at the box office, grossing ₹2.8 crore on Thursday, which it maintained on the second day of its release. The movie looks at the difficulties Jayaram's character, ACP Trichur, had in cracking a case of serial killings.

Abraham Ozler day 2 theatre occupancy

Abraham Ozler drew in the crowd on the second day, with the Malayalam version's theater occupancy reaching 39.45%. The film had a very successful premiere thanks in large part to the exceptionally positive reviews for the evening.

According to Sacnilk, Kochi saw strong occupancy rates of over 45%, demonstrating the movie's appeal in important areas. Only 26.94 percent of the seats were occupied for the afternoon performances, compared to 16.36 percent for the morning shows. Conversely, the occupancy rate for the evening shows was 45.27 percent, while the occupancy rate for the night shows was the highest at 69.23 percent.

What is the plotline of Abraham Ozler?

Abraham Ozler, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and starring Jayaram in the title role, is a crime thriller film that meets the genre's essential criteria. It revolves around a cop, Assistant Commissioner Abraham Ozler (Jayaram), who is haunted by memories of a personal tragedy. A critical error by the otherwise flawless officer causes the loss of his wife and daughter, plunging him into depression and chronic insomnia.

While battling his inner demons, Ozler comes across a case in which a young man is brutally murdered by someone who leaves only a greeting card with a few words written in Malayalam. As Ozler and his team delve deeper into the investigation, they notice a pattern as more people fall victim to similar crimes, indicating a single perpetrator. Despite their best efforts to solve the mystery, they face numerous challenges. They gradually piece together the puzzle, revealing startling details.