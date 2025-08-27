Actor Rajesh Keshav Critical After Collapsing From Cardiac Arrest on Stage

Malayalam actor and TV presenter Rajesh Keshav is in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest in Kochi. It is reported that the 49-year-old collapsed on stage during a live show and was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors performed an emergency angioplasty.

Film producer and director Prathap Jayalekshmi shared an update on Facebook, confirming through his post that doctors have declared Rajesh Keshav suffered a cardiac arrest.

Actor Rajesh Keshav's health update

Filmmaker Prathap Jayalekshmi shared a post and wrote, "Our beloved Rajesh, the man who once set every stage ablaze with life, now lies silent, breathing only with the help of a machine. On Sunday night, in the middle of the cheers and lights at Crown Plaza, fate pulled him down. Doctors say it was a cardiac arrest, and since then, he has not truly opened his eyes to us."

He continued, "But we know Rajesh—he isn’t someone who stays down. This is the same soul who made us laugh, cheer, and dance; the same heartbeat that kept a crowd alive. He doesn’t belong to a hospital bed—he belongs on stage, in our lives, in our laughter."

The filmmaker asked fans and followers to pray for Rajesh’s recovery. He ended the note with, "What he needs now is not medicine alone, but the unstoppable power of our love and prayers. If we hold him in our hearts with faith, he will rise again. He has to. Because someone like Rajesh can never leave halfway through the show."

Who is Rajesh Keshav?

Rajesh Keshav has acted in several Indian feature films and hosted television shows for leading production houses such as Disney, Star, Sun, and Zee Networks. His film credits include Beautiful (2011), Trivandrum Lodge (2012), Hotel California (2013), Nee-Na (2015), and Thattum Purath Achuthan (2018).