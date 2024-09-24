Published 22:49 IST, September 24th 2024
Actor Siddique Denied Anticipatory Bail By Kerala HC In Rape Case, Complainant Welcomes Decision
The female actor who accused Malayalam film actor Siddique of rape welcomed the Kerala High Court decision dismissing his anticipatory bail plea.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Actor Siddique has been accused of rape in the Malayalam #MeToo wave | Image: ANI
