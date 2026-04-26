After Superhero Role In Lokah, Mammootty Confirms Working On Vampire Movie: It Will Blow Your Mind

Malayalam star Mammootty is next set to appear in the lead role in Patriot. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film follows covert operatives uncovering a major surveillance conspiracy that escalates into a national security emergency. The movie marks Mammootty's onscreen reunion with screen stalwart Mohanlal, with Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist and Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, Rajive Menon, Revathi and more in key roles.

While Patriot is eagerly awaited by fans, Mammootty confirmed that he is working on a vampire movie. He had hinted at the project in one of his recent interviews and reiterated his commitment during a media interaction. When asked whether his vampire movie would be released soon, the actor said, “Don’t fret, it will come in due time.” When he was further asked whether it would surprise the audience, he replied, “It will blow your mind.”

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Mammootty is already locked in the Lokah universe and is expected to play a character with superhuman powers. In Chapter 1, his character Moothon has already been introduced and Mammootty is expected to reprise his role in the coming installments. With a vampire movie also in his lineup, he continues to experiment with movies and characters like few in the Indian film industry.

Mammootty plays a myterious role in the Lokah universe | Image: Republic

The actor was also asked about how his son Dulquer Salmaan had tricked him into playing Moothon in Lokah, to which he responded, “How far can he go by tricking me? Now, I am going to trick them.” Mammootty's banter with media has gone viral on social media and has generated buzz around Patriot's release in the coming week.