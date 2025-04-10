Alappuzha Gymkhana X Review: Premalu Star Naslen Gafoor Delivers The Perfect Vishu Treat

Updated April 10th 2025, 21:06 IST
Alappuzha Gymkhana X Review: Vishu period saw the release of several Malayalam films, including Basil Joseph's Maranamass and Mammootty's Bazooka, but a clear favourite of the audiences is turning out to be Alappuzha Gymkhana.
Alappuzha Gymkhana is directed by Khalid Rahman is a heartfelt sports drama that tells the story of a bunch of kids stepping into the boxing ring and finally finding purpose in the middle of the four corners. The film's performances and the background score are receiving thumbs up from the fans. Additionally, its sweet and simple treatment, unlike the underdog stories that such movies tend to be, has also emerged as a highlight. Many pointed out that instead of individuals, it focuses on the collective, which makes it a refreshing watch.
The coming-of-age drama is likely to be preferred over other Vishu releases this year. While Alappuzha Gymkhana is certain to draw comparisons with Khalid Rahman's other hit films like Unda, Love and Thallumaala, the latest one is sure to grab a spot in the list of his best directorials.
Many praised how its boxing and friendship scenes blend into each other, leaving the audiences feeling bittersweet. Additoinally, Anagha Maya Ravi's performance as Natasha has also earned her the label of "new national crush".
"#AlappuzhaGymkhana is perhaps the first time this year I've felt utter joy at the movies. Khalid Rahman delivers a smashing knockout (pun intended) with a charming, cheeky coming of age crowd-pleaser that lands both punches and punchlines with equal delight. A total blast," wrote a netizen about the movie.
Another one commented, "Good watch it in theatres. Definitely you will laugh and love it (sic)."
Among other Vishu releases, Alappuzha Gymkhana may emerge as the underdog hit at the box office and knock out its competition, the biggie Bazooka.
