Barroz OTT Release: After Box Office Debacle, Mohanlal Starrer To Debut On THIS Streaming Giant
Mohanlal's directorial debut film Barroz released in cinemas on December 25, 2024. It is based on Jijo Punnoose's novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.
Mollywood icon Mohanlal made his debut as director with Barroz, which released in theatres on December 25, 2024. After enthralling the audience in cinemas, the fantasy film is all set to make its way to digital platform.
When will Barroz premiere on OTT platform?
The makers of Mohanlal starrer took to social media to announce that the recently released film would be streaming on OTT platform. Along with the poster, they wrote in the caption, “Step into the magical world of Barroz: The Guardian of Treasures, streaming from January 22nd on Disney+ Hotstar”.
Apart from Malayalam, the OTT release will also have dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
Barroz Box office performance
Barroz which released theatrically last year in December, opened to mixed responses from both critics and audience. According to report of Sacnilk, the fantasy film earned ₹9.83 crore in India. Whereas, the worldwide collection was ₹15.1 crore.
Jijo Punnoose's novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure served as the basis for the adaptation. Mohanlal has not only directed the film, but will also play the lead role. The film also stars Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram. The plot revolves around Barroz, a treasure guardian who has been protecting Vasco da Gama's hidden treasure for 400 years and is only willing to hand it over to da Gama's legitimate descendant. Mark Kilian composed the film's musical score. Barroz is backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer, while the music is composed by Lydian Nadhaswaran and Mark Kilian.
