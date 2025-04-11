Bazooka Leaked: Mammootty Starrer Falls Prey To Piracy, Available In HD Version On Telegram And Tamilrockers

Mammootty is back in action avatar with his recently released film Bazooka. Helmed by Deeno Dennis, the movie was released on April 10 in the theatres, but unlike his previous releases, the film earned mixed reviews from the critics and audiences. Now, it has been noticed that the entire film has been leaked on pirated sites. The movie is available in the HD version on Telegram, Tamilrockers and Filmyzilla. This can affect the performance of the film at the box office. This is not the first time a movie has been leaked. Over the past few months, several films such as Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, L2: Empuraan and Game Changer were leaked online.

Bazooka box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹3.25 crore at the box office on the opening day. Bazooka had an overall 48.53 per cent Malayalam occupancy on Thursday, with the maximum reported in Kollam (76.25 per cent).

The movie's performance was affected by negative reviews by the audience and critics. The cine-goers took to social media to share their reactions. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “#Bazooka will go down in history as the worst ever Mammukka movie post-COVID, and easily one of his worst performances ever. WTF was that climax shitshow, Naduviral namaskaram to all those self-proclaimed 'insiders'..”



Another user wrote, “Makers shouldn’t just entirely depend on the final act/tail end or whatever they call it to decide the fate of the movie! If you do that, also please make sure the whole movie is intriguing to watch! Just saying! #Bazooka”

All About Bazooka