Bazooka X Review: Mammootty's Action Thriller Earns Mixed Reactions, Fans Say It's A 'S**t Show'

Bazooka X Review: Mammootty starrer actioner has finally hit the theatres today, April 10. Directed by Deeno Dennis, this Malayalam thriller had fans eagerly anticipating its release, especially after the actor's hit Turbo. As the film got an early morning screening, movie buffs took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions, with many expressing disappointment.
The cine-goers and Mammootty fans took to social media to share their reactions. Looking at the Bazooka reviews coming in, some seem to enjoy the film, while others called it 'average'.
One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “#Bazooka will go down in history as the worst ever Mammukka movie post-COVID, and easily one of his worst performances ever. WTF was that climax shitshow, Naduviral namaskaram to all those self-proclaimed 'insiders'..”
Another commented, “Makers shouldn’t just entirely depend on the final act/tail end or whatever they call it to decide the fate of the movie! If you do that, also please make sure the whole movie is intriguing to watch! Just saying! #Bazooka”
A different user had a more positive view, stating, “A good debut from Deeno who has brought the stylish avatar of @mammukka pumped by the electrifying BGM from Saeed Abbas, The movie goes as cat n mouse thriller revolving around gaming and gamers pumped with commercial elements to uplift the mood of the film. Presentation and execution from Deeno was good.”
The film features Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathiri Iyer, and Divya Pillai as Annie Benjamin. Jagadish, Sidharth Bharathan as CI Arjun Ramaswamy, Iswarya Menon as Jovita, Shine Tom Chacko as Franco Salvatore, and Sumith Naval as Ansari also play significant roles.
Deeno Dennis directs and writes the film, with production led by Vikram Mehra, Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V. Abraham, and Siddharth Anand Kumar. Nimish Ravi and Roby Varghese Raj handle cinematography, while Nishadh Yusuf and Praveen Prabhakar take care of editing. Saeed Abbas composes the music.
