Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner: Who Is Anumol Anukutty?Actress Who Lifted The Trophy Of Mohanlal's Show But Took Home Reduced Prize Money

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Winner: After over three months, the controversial reality show, hosted by Mohanlal, ended with a surprising twist and spectacular performances in a grand finale. Actress Anumol Anukutty has been crowned as the winner of the Bigg Boss Malayalam 7, while Aneesh was declared the first runner-up, with Shanavas, Nevin, and Akbar following close behind. Known for her wit, warmth, and authenticity, Anumol coup over tough competition to win the trophy and cash prize.

Who is Anumol Anukutty?

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Anumol earned a bachelor’s degree in Sanskrit. Before joining the Bigg Boss house, she had already made her mark on Malayalam television with several well-loved shows and memorable characters.

She began her acting journey in 2014 with the TV series Aniyathi, which brought her instant recognition. Since then, she has appeared in several popular daily soaps, including Sangamam, Krishna Thulasi, Rathrimazha, Padhatha Painkilli, and Sathya Enna Penkutty.

Anumol also ventured into films, acting in Thinkal Muthal Velli Vare, Kalyanam, and Maheshum Maruthiyum. Her appearance on the celebrity game show Tamaar Padaar became a breakthrough in her career.

In 2023, she received the TV Award for Best Second Heroine, solidifying her reputation as a talented television actress.

At present, Anumol stars in the hit sitcom Surabhiyum Suhasiniyum, where she portrays the daughter-in-law of veteran actress Mallika Sukumaran.

Why did Anumol get a lesser prize in Bigg Boss Malayalam 7?

Anumol captured hearts as well as impressive rewards. She took home ₹42.55 lakh in cash, a brand-new car, and the shining Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 trophy.

The season began with host Mohanlal announcing that the winner would receive ₹50 lakh. However, midway through the show, the makers introduced a new system. Unlike the usual “money box” challenge, which allowed one contestant to quit with a cash prize, this time every housemate had the chance to earn money through different tasks.