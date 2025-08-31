'Boycott Lokah' Calls Raised For 'Anti-Hindu Propaganda' In Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Netizens Call Malayalam Film Industry 'Shameless'

The superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is currently trending among audiences. The Malayalam title kick-starts a new homegrown superhero film series under Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. Producer Dulquer Salmaan had earlier mentioned whether the franchise will move forward or not will depend entirely on how Lokah, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen Gafoor, will perform at the box office. While the reviews have been positive, the same has translated into box office success. As per the trade buzz and how the movie has performed at the ticket window in its opening weekend, it is expected that Lokah will gross at least ₹150 crore worldwide.

Even as the movie is performing well at the box office, it has been accused of being "hinduphobic" by a section of social media users and watchers. Some mentioned how "anti-Hindu" sentiments are propagated in key scenes and through narrative choices.

It is alleged that in a scene in Lokah, a Hindu king burns a temple. Moreover, converts and Christian missionaries are shown as saviors in the movie. Others pointed out how the director (Dominic Arun) and producer (Dulquer Salmaan) are Christian and Muslim and are spreading "anti-Hindu propaganda" through this movie and will do so "brazenly" in the upcoming franchise movies too. A watcher mentioned how in a scene lead actress Kalyani's character Chandra "gave a disgusting expression when she saw an idol of lord Ganesha".

A section of netizens also called for boycott of Lokah, even as continues to perform well in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The movie is expected to wrap up its first weekend run in India with ₹25 crore collection. It is running on the big screens during the ongoing Onam festivities in Kerala.

Lokah released on August 28 | Image: X