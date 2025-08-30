Republic World
Updated 30 August 2025 at 23:14 IST

Lokah Chapter 1 Vs Hridayapoorvam Vs Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Box Office Collection: Which Onam Release Is In The Lead?

While Kalyani Priyadarshan features in two Onam releases - Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra - Mohanlal arrived with his feel-good family drama Hridayapoorvam.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Lokah, Hridayapoorvam and Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira released on Onam 2025
Lokah, Hridayapoorvam and Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira released on Onam 2025 | Image: Republic
Lokah Chapter 1 Vs Hridayapoorvam Vs Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Box Office Collection: This Onam, festivities were accompanied by the release of three much-awaited movies. Mohanlal, who has already delivered two back-to-back hits this year with L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, arrived with Hridayapoorvam on August 28. In a direct clash, producer and actor Dulquer Salmaan released the first title under his home banner Wayfarer Films - Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. This title is looking to kickstart a new, homegrown superhero franchise. The movie stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen Gafoor.

Interestingly, Kalyani features in another Onam release - Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira - with Fahadh Faasil. Here's how the three movies are performing at the box office during the holiday season.

Lokah Chapter 1 shows good growth at box office, overtakes Hridayapoorvam 

This Onam, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has emerged as the dark horse. The world building from director Dominic Arun has been praised and the movie has been getting rave reviews. This has boosted collections by a good margin over the first weekend. It minted ₹2.7 crore on Thursday, ₹4 crore on Friday and ₹6.75 crore on Saturday. Total biz so far has been ₹13.45 crore. On Sunday, the collection is expected to touch ₹10 crore mark, with numbers being supplemented by the Telugu version.

Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan's Hridayapoorvam is lagging behind in the box office race, with numbers constantly declining. It opened to ₹3.25 crore, dipped to ₹2.5 crore on Friday and minted ₹2.85 crore on Saturday. The three-day collection is ₹8.60 crore. Lokah has clearly established a good lead over Hridayapoorvam and will now extend it further.

Meanwhile, Fahadh and Kalyani's Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira has emerged as the third choice of the viewers. Amid mixed reviews, the movie opened to ₹75 lakh on August 29. The 2nd day collections were lower and the movie struggled to touch the ₹2 crore mark in two days. 

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 30 August 2025 at 23:06 IST

