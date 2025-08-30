Lokah Chapter 1 Vs Hridayapoorvam Vs Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Box Office Collection: Which Onam Release Is In The Lead?

Lokah Chapter 1 Vs Hridayapoorvam Vs Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Box Office Collection: This Onam, festivities were accompanied by the release of three much-awaited movies. Mohanlal, who has already delivered two back-to-back hits this year with L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, arrived with Hridayapoorvam on August 28. In a direct clash, producer and actor Dulquer Salmaan released the first title under his home banner Wayfarer Films - Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. This title is looking to kickstart a new, homegrown superhero franchise. The movie stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen Gafoor.

Interestingly, Kalyani features in another Onam release - Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira - with Fahadh Faasil. Here's how the three movies are performing at the box office during the holiday season.

Lokah Chapter 1 shows good growth at box office, overtakes Hridayapoorvam

This Onam, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has emerged as the dark horse. The world building from director Dominic Arun has been praised and the movie has been getting rave reviews. This has boosted collections by a good margin over the first weekend. It minted ₹2.7 crore on Thursday, ₹4 crore on Friday and ₹6.75 crore on Saturday. Total biz so far has been ₹13.45 crore. On Sunday, the collection is expected to touch ₹10 crore mark, with numbers being supplemented by the Telugu version.

Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan's Hridayapoorvam is lagging behind in the box office race, with numbers constantly declining. It opened to ₹3.25 crore, dipped to ₹2.5 crore on Friday and minted ₹2.85 crore on Saturday. The three-day collection is ₹8.60 crore. Lokah has clearly established a good lead over Hridayapoorvam and will now extend it further.