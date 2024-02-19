Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 08:37 IST

Bramayugam Box Office Collection Day 4: Did Mammootty Starrer Enjoy A Successful 1st Weekend Run?

Despite it being a black and white experimental horror-film, Bramayugam has been able to command a good audience pull in the cinema halls.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bramayugam, Mammootty
A still from the teaser. | Image:Night Shift Studios/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mammootty starrer Bramayugam is off to a good start at the box office. Despite it being a black and white experimental horror-film, it has been able to command a good audience pull in the cinema halls. Mammootty enjoyed a good run at the box office and this year too is off to a good start for Mammuka. The movie released while Premalu, a rom-com, was doing good business, but driven by a compelling storyline, it has been able to good business in its opening weekend. Additionally, it has been earning rave reviews.

Bramayugam extended weekend collection

Bramayugam released on February 15 and according to trade analyst Girish Johar, the film has minted ₹33 crore in four days since its release. Not just in India, its overseas collection has also been significant. The film presents a good blend of horror and suspense.

A still from Bramayugam | Image: IMDb  

The film has been released on more than 350 screens in Kerala. The story of the film revolves around a young singer Thevan, played by Arjun Ashokan, who belongs to the Panan caste. Mammootty plays the role of Kunjamon Potti. His character is that of a dreaded villain. The film has been written and directed by Rahul Sadashivan.  

Advertisement

Premalu opposing Bramayugam

Meanwhile, Naslen and Mamitha Baiju starrer Premalu has been enjoying a good run at the box office after its release during the Valentine's Week. The film is being praised for its simplistic storytelling and its execution. It has collected ₹42 crore worldwide in 10 days of its release, surpassing Tovino Thomas starrer Anweshippin Kandethum. Premalu has also emerged as the biggest competitor for Bramayugam and is going toe-to-toe with the Mammootty starrer.

Advertisement
Premalu poster | Image: IMDb

Given its commercial success in Malayalam, its release in the Telugu version is also being considered by the makers, according to reports.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 08:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

12 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

15 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

15 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

15 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

15 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

15 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

15 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MICAT 2 result declared, here's direct link to download scorecard

    Education26 minutes ago

  2. How Much Did Mammootty Starrer Bramayugam Earn In Its 1st Weekend?

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  3. BAFTA Confirms Inclusion Of Matthew Perry In In Memoriam Segment

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in UP

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. Papua New Guinea Tribal Violence: 53 Killed in Fight Between 2 Tribes

    World30 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo