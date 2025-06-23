CBFC Stalls Release Of Suresh Gopi Starrer Janaki v/s State Of Kerala, Here's Why

CBFC Stops Release Of Suresh Gopi's Janaki v/s State Of Kerala, Know Why | Image: X

Suresh Gopi's Janaki vs State Of Kerala was supposed to hit the theatres on June 27, 2025, but now the release is on a cliffhanger. The premiere of the Malayalam movie has been stalled after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly denied screening permission, citing concerns over the title character's name.

Why CBFC blocks the release of Suresh Gopi's Janaki vs State Of Kerala

Directed by Pravin Narayanan, the courtroom drama features Suresh Gopi in the lead role and revolves around the legal battle of an assaulted woman against the state. According to media reports, the Censor Board has raised objections to the character's name, 'Janaki', arguing that it is another name for Goddess Sita and should not be linked to a character who faces assault in the story. The CBFC has reportedly requested the filmmakers to change the name, stating that a deity's name cannot be used for such a portrayal.

On June 21, Narayanan confirmed this development through a Facebook post, announcing that the film is not going to release on June 27, 2025.

Although the film was granted a U/A certificate by the CBFC's regional office in Thiruvananthapuram, the Mumbai office demanded a title change during its review, according to reports.

Changing the title will also necessitate alterations to several dialogues in the film, as the character's name features prominently in the script.

All about Janaki vs State Of Kerala

Janaki v/s State of Kerala is an upcoming Malayalam courtroom drama, written and directed by Pravin Narayanan. The film features Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles.