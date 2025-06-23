Pawan Kalyan Launches A Scathing Attack On Bollywood For Mocking Culturally Rooted Characters To Mint Money: There Are Certain Issues...

Pawan Kalyan, actor and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, launched a scathing attack at Bollywood, saying Hindi movies are treating culturally-rooted characters with "mockery". He shared his narrative when asked about the South Indian cinema vs Bollywood debate and said Hindi cinema has become business-minded.

In an interview with Organised Weekly, Pawan claims Bollywood is not representative enough of their roots. The actor says he sees the Indian cinema as one, particularly by the name Bharatiya Chitra Parishrama. However, he added how Hindi cinema changed over the years - from being rooted to now being influenced by globalisation.

“I think each film industry has its own unique strength. So, we cannot say South is representing it more. Maybe, in the later stage, it depended on particular filmmakers who got influenced by globalisation (in Bollywood)." He further elaborated by saying, "Culturally-leaned characters began to be treated with an inch of buffoonery. There are certain issues there, no doubt, but that’s not the major narrative.”

He then shared the example of Aamir Khan's Dangal, which was based on Mahavir Singh Phogat, a pehlwani amateur wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first world-class female wrestlers. Set in Haryana, Pawan Kalyan called the film culturally rooted. However, now he believes that people in Bollywood have lost connection with the native audience. "Urbanisation is less in the south, and the major marketing is still for the rural audience. It is not about Hinduism or Islam, it’s about the culture of our country that’s resonating with the West,” he concluded.

(A file photo of Pawan Kalyan | Image: Facebook)

