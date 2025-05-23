Detective Ujjwalan X Review: Netizens Compare Dhyan Sreenivasan's Crime Thriller To Oppenheimer, Say 'Direction Deserves A Standing Ovation'

Detective Ujjwalan X Review: Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer Malayalam thriller hit the silver screens today, May 23. Despite the clash of Titan with Tovino Thomas' Narivetta, the Malayalam movie seems to mark its own space. Since early morning, eager movie buffs queued for the highly anticipated first-day, first-show screenings and didn’t wait to share their reactions on X (formerly Twitter) after watching the film.

Detective Ujjwalan Review: Netizens impressed with Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer

Netizens have shared glowing reviews about Detective Ujjwalan. Many believe Dhyan has made a remarkable comeback with this gripping crime thriller.

One user commented, “Dhyan Sreenivasan is back with a bang! #DetectiveUjjawalan delivers one of the best crime thriller suspense dramas in Malayalam cinema. That climax? Goosebumps. Stellar editing, gripping BGM & a rock-solid script. Direction deserves a standing ovation.”

Another wrote, “As usual, this will be another Oppenheimer 💣 from Dhyan 😌🙌 Producerde peru kandu Hype kayattunna ellavarum Nale ath Nirthikkollum.”

A third user shared, “Detective Ujjwalan, directed by Indraneel Gopeekrishnan, went in with zero expectations and came out satisfied with the comedy elements and Dhyan’s performance. A better one from Dhyan and a solid suspense thriller—a watchable movie.”

All about Detective Ujjwalan