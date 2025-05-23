Narivetta X Review: Tovino Thomas' Political-Crime Drama Is A 'Gripping Masterpiece' Say Netizens

Narivetta X Review: Tovino Thomas' Malayalam political drama hit the theatres on May 23, 2025. Directed by Anuraj Manohar and written by Abin Joseph, the movie is inspired by the 2003 Muthanga incident. The cast features Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Tamil filmmaker-actor Cheran, who marks his debut in Malayalam cinema. Soon after the Narivetta release, many moviegoers attended the morning shows and shared their reviews online.

Tovino Thomas’ Narivetta hit or flop?

Taking to X(formerly Twitter), many netizens and critics shared their reactions and reviews after watching Narivetta.

One user commented, “#Narivetta - A masterpiece by Anuraj Manohar with an outstanding performance by Tovino! An intense dramatic thriller that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats! @JxBe was incredible! Another winner for #TovinoThomas.”

Another shared, “#Narivetta - A slow-paced dramatic first half, followed by an absolutely rewarding second half! Anuraj Manohar excelled with his brilliant direction, and the music team deserves recognition. #TovinoThomas delivered an intense performance, one of his best.”

However, some viewers expressed dissatisfaction with parts of the film, stating, “First half personal opinion: A dull and average start with unnecessary romantic scenes. The slow pace feels like a sleeping pill (😴). It picks up 10 minutes before the interval. #TovinoThomas’s acting feels unnatural and forced, with expressions that seem overly exaggerated.”

All about Narivetta

In more about the film, the cast includes Arya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan, Pranav, and Shahi Kabir alongside the lead trio. Vijay managed the cinematography, while Shameer Muhammad took care of the editing. Jakes Bejoy composed the music, including the songs and background score.

Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan produced the film under the Indian Cinema Company banner. Production started shortly after the official announcement on 21 July 2024, with principal photography beginning on 26 July 2024. The shooting locations included Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Wayanad.