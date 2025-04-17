Divorce From Faahadh Faasil Or Ill Health? Nazriya Nazim's Explosive Note On 'Personal Struggles' Makes Netizens Speculate

Faahadh Faasil's wife and malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim has been disappeared from the social media and important events for quite some time leaving her fans worried about the reason behind the shutdown. Now days after the going blue, Nazriya pens an emotional note revealing that she has been facing personal and emotional struggles, which prompted her to step away from the spotlight.

Nazriya Nazim on making distance from social media

On Wednesday, Nazriya took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message explaining her absence from work and public events. She said, “As many of you know, I’ve always been an active part of this amazing community. However, in recent months, I’ve been struggling with my emotional well-being and personal issues, making it hard for me to be present.”

She admitted to missing her 30th birthday, New Year’s, and the success of her film Sookshmadarshini, and added, “I also want to apologise to my friends for not explaining why I disappeared, for not answering calls or messages. I’m truly sorry for any worry or inconvenience I caused. I completely shut down. I also apologise to my colleagues who have been trying to contact me for work. I’ve been absent, and I’m sorry for any disruptions this may have caused.”

Nazriya went on to explain that she owed an explanation to her friends and family for her disappearance and mentioned that she might need more time to fully recover. She wrote, “On a positive note, I’m thrilled to share that I received the Kerala Film Critics Award for Best Actor yesterday! Thank you so much for the recognition, and congratulations to the other nominees and winners. It’s been a tough journey, but I want you to know that I’m healing and improving each day. I appreciate your understanding and support during this time. I may need a bit more time to fully return, but I promise I’m on the road to recovery.” Faahadh Faasil is yet to react on this after which netizens prompting at hinting of bitterness or problems between the couple.

