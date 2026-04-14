Drishyam 2 Theatrical Release Misfires, Not Crores, Mohanlal Starrer Crumbles In Lakhs At Box Office

Mohanlal's hit franchise Drishyam is coming up with its third and final installment on May 21. The Malayalam thriller franchise's threequel was earlier supposed to release in April, but the middle East conflict delayed its much-awaited theatrical debut. The makers thought it was a good idea to release Drishyam 2 in cinema halls ahead of the roll out of Drishyam 3. However, this has backfired in a big way as Drishyam 2 has managed to collect in lakhs at the ticket window.

In 2021, Drishyam 2 debuted on OTT directly. Covid shutdown forced the movie to skip theatrical release altogether. 5 years on, the response to Drishyam 2 in cinema halls has been dismal. As per 123Telugu, the Jeethu Joseph directorial collected just ₹3.5 lakh in Kerala. Trade experts are of the opinion that the re-release was totally uncalled for and could have been avoided, considering it has been a long time since the second part released on OTT.

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At this point, the cost of re-release is much higher than the returns. Nevertheless, the theatrical collection of Drishyam 2 is by no means a forecast for the upcoming third part. It has immense anticipation riding on it, with fans curious to find out what happens with Georgekutty (Mohanlal) after he tries to convince the police about his and his family's whereabouts at the night of a teen's murder.

Drishyam, in 2013, went on to achieve a total worldwide gross of approximately ₹62-63 crore. It was produced on a modest budget, estimated to be ₹3.5-5 crore. Its theatrical run lasted over 150 days in Kerala and a remarkable 125 days in the UAE.

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