Assi OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Taapsee Pannu's Courtroom Drama?

Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha collaborated for the third time in Assi, a courtroom drama starring the Dunki actress as a lawyer fighting against crime against women. Assi had a theatrical release on February 20 and the movie earned acclaim for its hard-hitting subject matter and Sinha's deft execution. The film's reach is set to get wider with its upcoming OTT release.

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When and where to watch Assi on OTT?

Like all Hindi movies, Assi is all set to premiere on OTT after a mandatory 8-week duration has passed from its theatrical release. As per multiple reports, Assi will stream on Zee5 from April 17. At the box office, the movie received a lukewarm response, collecting under ₹12 crore in India. However, watchers and critics praised its storyline and performances. Even as word of mouth was in Assi's favour, the movie managed to reach out to a limited number of audiences. That could change if its OTT debut receives positive response. With its star-studded cast, fireworks can be expected as far as performances go.

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Assi stars Taapsee Pannu as a lawyer | Image: X

Apart from Taapsee, Assi also features Kani Kusruti, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles, with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah and Supriya Pathak. The response on OTT is now eagerly awaited.

What is the story of Assi?

Assi follows closely in the footsteps of Anubhav Sinha's issue driven movies and explores how sexual violence against women in India is the dark reality of our times.

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Assi is directed by Anubhav Sinha | Image: X