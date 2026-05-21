Drishyam 3 Actor Mohanlal Celebrates 66th Birthday With Fans, Cuts Cake Outside Theatre | Viral Video

Mohanlal is celebrating his 66th birthday today, May 21, and chose to celebrate with his fans outside the theatre. The superstar stepped out this morning to watch the first show of his movie at Kavitha Theatres in Ernakulam. After watching, he exited the premises and cut the cake with his fans outside the venue.

Mohanlal cuts the cake with his fans

In a video going viral on the internet, Mohanlal, dressed in a yellow shirt, steps out of the theatre and waves at his fans. We can also see a cake on a table. He then cuts and feeds the cake to his team and happily waves at his fans.

Drishyam 3 doesn't live up to the hype of the franchise

The Malayalam language crime thriller was expected to offer closure to Georgekutty's hidden secret. However, the fans left the theatres upset. While they praised the twists and plot, the pace and presentation towards the end didn't live up to the mark as the previous two movies in the franchise.

A user wrote, "#Drishyam3 A below par third installment from the franchise with a flat narration and very basic writing! The director succeeds in building the mood of the film and creating tension in places, but this time the overall writing is unimpressive. Climax sequence is a bit better but the rest feels too basic and way too redundant. The slow narration is expected, but when the twists themselves don’t land impactfully, it becomes hard to make this one work. Ends up disappointing and nowhere near the range of the first two parts!"

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Another wrote, "Weak Making. Jeethu’s screenplay felt routine & repetitive this time. Serial mode 1st Hlf ends with a Gud Interval; Film picks up then & 2nd Hlf Mystery Drama is Engaging. But Climax clearly misses the Wow Factor. MEDIOCRE!" a user wrote.

Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of around ₹100 crore, making it one of the costliest Malayalam films ever. Apart from Mohanlal, the movie also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles.