RRR Co-Stars Alia Bhatt-Jr NTR Playing Same Role In Different Movies?

Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel are collaborating on Dragon. After being announced in May 2022, the movie's first glimpse was unveiled a few days back. After facing several roadblocks, not only is Dragon in full-fledged shooting mode, but has also locked June 11, 2027 as its release date. The teaser has also received a good response from fans. Dragon centers on the opium industry and its trade in the pre and post-independent India.

A major giveaway from Neel was about Jr NTR's character Luger. The RRR star essays a ruthless assassin in the movie. A glimpse in the teaser saw him standing atop a pile of bodies with a sword in his hand. While what Dragon has to offer will be revealed in due time, an interesting detail links this movie to Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh's Alpha.

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Alpha is the first all-female spy movie from Yash Raj Films. As per reports, Alia plays the role of an assassin in it. The film will focus on the story of a girl raised to become an assassin (played by Alia), creating a darker character arc than audiences have previously seen in the YRF Spyverse. The franchise has so far focussed on heroic intelligence operatives by Indian spies. With Alpha, the franchise is headed in a different direction, it seems. While it may birth theories that Alpha may not be part of the YRF Spyverse, it is indeed a follow-up to War 2, and that has already been confirmed in the post-credits scene of the Hrithik and Jr NTR starrer.

Fans are now excited to witness who out of Alia and Jr NTR will play a better assassin onscreen. The two were co-stars in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Alpha is expected to debut in theatres later this year and an exact date is expected to be announced soon.