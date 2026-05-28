Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal's Crime Thriller Shows Strong Hold, Concludes Opening Week At ₹75.30 Crore

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: The film starring Mohanlal has been performing well both in India and overseas. It opened with a collection of ₹15 crore in the domestic market but faced a decline in revenue starting from the second day. Nevertheless, it remained steady during the weekdays. Given the hype surrounding the movie, it was anticipated that Drishyam 3 would enter the ₹100 crore club within its opening week. However, due to mixed reviews, it was unable to reach that mark.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹6.65 crore across 4721 shows in India. Adding the seven-day collection, the total stands at ₹75.30 crore, while the gross collections stand at ₹87.38 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹5 crore, taking the gross total to ₹95.70 crore. Adding both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹183.08 crore.

Drishyam 3 registered 40.35 per cent overall Malayalam occupancy on Wednesday, with maximum reported in Kochi (66 per cent).

Drishyam 3 enters the top 5 Malayalam films worldwide

Mohanlal's crime thriller has been in the race to enter the top 5 chart of Malayalam films worldwide, and on the seventh day of the release, the film has finally surpassed Tovino Thomas' 2018, which collected ₹180 crore. Now, the film is eyeing to beat Vaazha 2, which collected ₹235 crore.

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The Drishyam franchise is directed by Jeethu Joseph. It stars Mohanlal as the protective patriarch Georgekutty, along with Meena as his wife Rani, Ansiba Hassan as elder daughter Anju and Esther Anil as younger daughter Anu. Asha Sharath plays IG Geetha, Georgekutty's nemesis.

Drishyam 3 is running in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The Hindi version has not released in cinema halls as the Bollywood remake featuring Ajay Devgn will arrive later this year, in October.