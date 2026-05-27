Sara Arjun Snapped With Madhubala Biopic Director Jasmeet K Reen | Watch

Director Jasmeet K Reen of Darlings fame, starring Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma, is reportedly attached to helm the biopic of legendary actress Madhubala. After the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, Sara Arjun came out as the top choice for the role in the planned biopic. A video of Jasmeet and Sara has now surfaced online which has only strengthened rumours of them collaborating on this movie.

This project is reportedly being bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house. It is expected that the director of magnum opuses like Padmaavat, Ram Leela, Devdas, Bajirao Mastani and others, will also be creatively involved in bringing this movie to the screens. However, for now, this is being planned as a direct-to-streaming release.

The video of Jamseet and Sara, on what appeared like a set, has surfaced, raising hopes of the fans about the Madhubala biopic finally coming to life. The duo walked hand-in-hand and smiled for the paps in a candid moment. Their bonding hinted that they might be working together. Whether or not it's the Madhubala biopic is not confirmed.

Advertisement

Before Sara got reportedly finalised for Madhubala biopic, Aneet Padda of Saiyaara fame, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon were also in talks to play the legendary Bollywood star and dancer. It appears as if the role has landed in Sara's lap finally. It is said that the project will go on the floors in July this year.

Advertisement

Madhubala biopic will also cast actors to play Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar | Image: X