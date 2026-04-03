Rakasa X Review: Sangeet Shobhan’s Comedy Movie Worth Watching Or Not? Netizens Share Verdict

Rakasa X Review: Sangeet Shobhan’s Telugu horror comedy film hit the big screens on April 3. Helmed by Manasa Sharma, under the banner of Pink Elephant Pictures, Niharika Konidela produced this movie. Soon after the morning premiere shows, audiences and critics took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews online.

Is Rakasa worth watching or not?

Audiences have already started sharing their views on social media after watching the film at its premiere. Let’s take a look at what users on X are saying about Rakasa.

One user wrote, “#Rakasa A Silly Below-Par Fantasy/Horror Comedy! First half is flat, with nothing really engaging and the comedy barely working. The second half is slightly better, with Vennela Kishore generating a few laughs and some one-liners landing, but overall it still feels amateurish. The concept had potential, but the execution is too silly. Sangeeth Shobhan tries his best to carry it, but neither the fantasy/horror elements nor the comedy fully work due to the weak screenplay. Below average!#RaaKaaSaa Rating: 2.25/5”

Another wrote, “#Rakasa -silly but fun 😂”

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Another wrote, “A perfect summer entertainer that keeps the laughs coming throughout. Blending comedy and thrills effortlessly, Rakasa is a light, fun-filled family ride for all ages.”

Another wrote, “#Rākāsā Movie Review: A perfect Summer Entertainer with a full-on Laugh Riot! A super mix of comedy and thrill that keeps the energy high throughout. Clean comedy and strong comedy moments make it a complete family entertainer with a fun, magical vibe. #SangeethShobhan shines with effortless timing, while @IamNiharikaK ensures solid production quality. Overall: A Blockbuster Family Entertainer Rating: 3.5/5”

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What is the storyline Rakasa?