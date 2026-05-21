Drishyam 3 X Review: Mohanlal Starrer Is 'Not Predictable But Not Impressive,' Say Netizens

Drishyam 3 X Review: Mohanlal's crime mystery thriller has finally released in the theatres today, May 21, on the occasion of the superstar's birthday. The film serves as the third and last chapter of the Drishyam franchise. Movie buffs were expecting suspense and thriller, but the film didn't impress the fans. It is receiving mixed reviews from critics and the audience.

Netizens review Drishyam 3

The Malayalam language crime thriller was expected to offer closure to Georgekutty's hidden secret. However, the fans left the theatres upset. While they praised the twists and plot, the pace and presentation towards the end didn't live up to the mark as the previous two movies in the franchise.

A user wrote, "#Drishyam3 A below par third installment from the franchise with a flat narration and very basic writing! The director succeeds in building the mood of the film and creating tension in places, but this time the overall writing is unimpressive. Climax sequence is a bit better but the rest feels too basic and way too redundant. The slow narration is expected, but when the twists themselves don’t land impactfully, it becomes hard to make this one work. Ends up disappointing and nowhere near the range of the first two parts!"

Another wrote, "#Drishyam3 - Not Predictable but Not Impressive. Jeethu has written a pretty good script but presentation towards the end wasn’t effective as the other 2 movies. #Mohanlal’s towering presence was the major highlight."

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"Weak Making. Jeethu’s screenplay felt routine & repetitive this time. Serial mode 1st Hlf ends with a Gud Interval; Film picks up then & 2nd Hlf Mystery Drama is Engaging. But Climax clearly misses the Wow Factor. MEDIOCRE!" a user wrote.

"Lightning didn't strike thrice. Drishyam 3 follows the structure of drishyam 2..to the dot. Except it's a lot less thrilling. The entire first half is spent setting up the story. Definitely could've been handled better. 2nd half is where the story finally moves and here Jeetu joseph enters his strong zone. He constructs drama. He controls information. This is the all too familiar drishyam dna that we fell in love with," a user wrote.

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