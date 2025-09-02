Updated 2 September 2025 at 14:24 IST
Ernakulam Magistrate Court Bars Soubin Shahir From Travelling To Dubai For An Event Amid Manjummel Boys Cash Fraud Case
The Ernakulam Magistrate Court reportedly denied Soubin Shahir permission to travel to Dubai for an awards event scheduled on September 5–6 amid the ongoing Manjummel Boys financial fraud case.
Actor-producer Soubin Shahir is currently under the big soup. The producer was booked and then released in connection with a complaint filed by Siraj Valiyathura, who alleged that the producers promised a 40 per cent profit share over his ₹7 crore investment during the production of Manjummel Boys, but did not give it.
In the latest development, the Ernakulam Magistrate Court reportedly denied Soubin permission to travel to Dubai for an awards event scheduled on September 5–6. He had sought leave to attend, but the court rejected his request, citing concerns over the ongoing financial fraud investigation linked to Manjummel Boys.
Manjummel Boys movie's financial fraud case update
As per reports, the prosecution argued the case is still in its early stage, and since a key witness is in Dubai, allowing Soubin to travel could lead to possible witness tampering. The court had earlier rejected a similar request from co-producer Shawn Antony.
According to reports, police took Coolie actor into custody in July this year in connection with the case but released him the same day on anticipatory bail.
Later, Soubin asked the court to ease his bail terms so that he could travel abroad. In July, he appeared at the Maradu police station for questioning. Afterwards, he told reporters that he had handed over all required documents and submitted his mobile phone within the deadline.
Soubin also clarified that police had not arrested him. As per reports, the Kerala High Court had granted him conditional bail, which is why his arrest was never recorded. Police have earlier questioned Shahir, his father Babu Shahir, and co-producer Sean Antony in the same case.
As reported earlier, the Maradu police submitted a report to the high court, as per the court's order. The report alleges that the accused conspired to cheat the complainant. Siraj Valiyathura filed a complaint alleging that the Manjummel Boys producers had promised him a 40 per cent profit share on his ₹7 crore investment in the making of the movie.
Siraj stated he never received his share of the profits. However, the producers denied the charge, claiming Siraj failed to provide the investment on time, which led to delays in the film’s shooting.
Manjummel Boys is a survival thriller movie released in 2024. The movie is produced by Soubin, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony under Parava Films. The cast includes Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, and Shebin Benson. According to Sacnilk.com, the film minted ₹167.1 crore in India and ₹240.5 crore worldwide.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 14:24 IST